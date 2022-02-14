StockMarketWire.com - Intellectual property commercialisation company IP Group said its portfolio company Bramble Energy, a fuel cell company, had completed a £35 million investment round to further develop and commercialise its fuel cell stack capabilities.
IP Group committed approximately £10 million to the round, and its 32.3% stake in Bramble would be valued at £20.7 million following completion of the funding round, representing a gain to the group of approximately £6.6 million.
The funds raised would enable Bramble to roll out its portable power products globally as well as continue to develop its liquid cooled fuel cell stack capability.
IP Group also said that portfolio company First Light Fusion, a company researching energy generation via inertial fusion, had raised $45 million from both existing and new investors.
IP Group, which had committed £5 million to the funding round and, following completion, had a stake of 27.4% in First Light Fusion, representing a net unrealised fair value gain of £27.2 million, or 3p per share.
