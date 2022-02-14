StockMarketWire.com - Cake decoration and ingredients company Real Good Food issued a profit warning, blaming shortages and delivery disruptions for ingredients and services.
Sales in December and January had been much lower than anticipated, the company said in a trading update.
Severe shortages and erratic deliverie of certain ingredients and services had been compounded by high absence rates because of the omicron variant, it added.
'We believe that these issues are short term ones and will ameliorate in the coming months,' Real Good Food said.
Revenue for the second half was expected to be at a similar level to the second half of last year, despite a pick-up in sales to the wholesale sector.
International sales, which had been expected to show double-digit growth, were going to be marginally below last year's numbers.
'Overall, with increased costs during the second half of the year, the group is expected to make a small profit at EBITDA [earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation] level broadly similar to underlying EBITDA reported in the prior year,' the company said.
Cash at the half year was £2.7 million and a modest cash inflow was expected to be reported for the second half
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
