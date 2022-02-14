StockMarketWire.com - Power product specialist Volex sad it had completed a refinancing with a syndicate of five banks at an improved margin.
The refinancing replacing an existing $100 million revolving credit facility with a $200 million committed facility together with an additional $100 million uncommitted accordion.
The facility had an initial maturity date of February 2025, with two one-year extension options.
It hada borrowing cost at the company's current leverage levels of 200 basis points over SOFR, compared to 230 basis points over the aggregate of SOFR plus a credit adjustment spread under the prior facility.
'We are pleased to have enlarged our credit facilities at an improved margin, reflecting the strength of support from our relationship banks and their confidence in our strategy, business model and long-term growth plans,' chief executive Jon Boaden said.
'The facility will provide us with additional liquidity and improved flexibility to invest in high-growth organic opportunities, as well as further acquisitions, where we have a strong and demonstrable track record of value creation.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.