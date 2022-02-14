StockMarketWire.com - Intellectual property investor Tekcapital welcomed news that portfolio company and low sodium salt product maker Salarius had secured a bulk order.
MicroSalt, the US operating subsidiary of Salarius, had executed its first bulk order through FXM, a Mexican-based distribution partner.
MicroSalt was aiming to revolutionize the food industry with a patented sodium microparticle with roughly half the sodium of salt.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
