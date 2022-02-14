StockMarketWire.com - Internet platform company CentralNic upgraded its outlook on performance following a positive start to the year and announced two acquisitions for a total of €0.6 million.
The company said full year performance should be at least at or above the high end of market expectations for revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, in a range of $410.0 million to $468.2 million and $48.0 million to $51.0 million respectively.
The year on year revenue growth experienced during Q1 to date - largely driven by the performance of the online marketing segment - was 'materially ahead' of the revenue growth rates implied by analyst consensus expectations for the full year to 31 December 2022, the company said.
CentralNic entered into agreements to acquire Fireball Search GmbH as well as the .ruhr Top-Level Domain (TLD).
In 2016, Fireball was re-established as an independent company, with a completely overhauled version of the service, including a strong focus on privacy, a core value of CentralNic.
The .ruhr is the domain address for the urban agglomeration centred around the river Ruhr in Germany.
The acquisitions were expected to complete immediately and on or around 31 May 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
