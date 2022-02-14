StockMarketWire.com - Interior automotive components maker CT Automotive said performance had topped expectations, with revenue up 21% despite the ongoing disruption to vehicle production caused by a global shortage of semiconductors.
Revenue for FY 2021 was expected to be approximately $133 million, up 21% compared to 2020's $110 million, driven by the early completion of some engineering, design and development programmes in Q4, as well an improved performance in serial production.
Underlying earnings before interest, and taxes, or EBIT, for the year is expected to be slightly ahead of expectations.
Group gross margins were moderately lower than expected as a result of lower production volumes in China in Q4, with the completion of some de-stocking also impacting production efficiency.
Looking ahead, the company said it expects global vehicle production volumes to recover during 2022 and automotive supply chain issues to resolve fully in 2023.
About 95% of anticipated revenue in 2022 and 90% of anticipated revenue in 2023 was expected to come from projects which were currently in production, or on which the group had been chosen as the nominated supplier.
'The group continues to invest in new facilities in Mexico and expanding existing capacity in the Czech Republic in order to enable local production, with the Mexico plant on track to commence production in mid-2022,' the company said.
The group said it expects to announce its full year results for the year ended 31 December 2021 in May 2022.
