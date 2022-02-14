StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks opened sharply lower on Monday as fears mount that a Russian attack on Ukraine may be imminent.
At 0812, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 108.16 points, or 1.4%, at 7,552.86.
The geopolitical tensions pushed oil prices to a new seven-year high, with Brent crude rising above $95 a barrel, stoking inflation concerns.
Plastics manufacturer Synthomer dropped 3.1% to 327.2p even after it announced that it expected to double its annual earnings, in line with market forecasts.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the year through December were expected in line with market forecasts of £518.4 million, Synthoma said in a trading update.
That would mark a rise from £259.4 million in 2020 and £177.9 million in 2019.
Consumer goods group UP Global Sourcing, also known as Ultimate Products, bucked the negative trend, adding 1.3% to 185.88p, on revealing that its first-half revenue had grown 14%.
UP Global Sourcing also said that although supply chain challenges remained heightened, they recently had shown signs of improvement.
Antenna group MTI Wireless Edge tumbled 12% to 59.55p, having warned it would report a lower-than-expected annual profit due to currency movements, though added its dividend would be in line with expectations.
Net profit would be 'marginally' lower than anticipated due to the strength of the Israeli shekel versus the US dollar in 2021, MTI Wireless Edge said.
Internet platform company CentralNic rallied 5.2% to 136.8p after upgrading its outlook following a positive start to the year, while announcing two acquisitions for a combined €0.6 million.
CentralNic said full-year performance should be at least at or above the high end of market expectations for revenue and adjusted earnings.
Supermarket property investor Supermarket Income REIT reversed 0.3% to 119.19p even after it was assigned an investment-grade credit rating of BBB+ by Fitch Ratings.
Securing the investment grade rating was a 'significant milestone' for the company, chairman Nick Hewson said.
Power product specialist Volex shed 0.7% to 275.02p despite completing a refinancing with a syndicate of five banks at an improved margin.
The refinancing replacing an existing $100 million revolving credit facility with a $200 million committed facility together with an additional $100 million uncommitted accordion. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.