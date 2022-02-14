StockMarketWire.com - Development and construction company Etalon said it had acquired a site for residential development in the Pushkinskiy district of St Petersburg.

The estimated net saleable area of the future property was 38,000 sqm.

Etalon said it plans to launch sales in the new residential complex in 2022 and to complete the project by the end of 2025.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com