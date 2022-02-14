StockMarketWire.com - IT services provider Redcentric said it had noted the outcome of criminal prosecutions of three former employees in relation to historical accounting misstatements.
The Financial Conduct Authority had based its action on misstatements contained in announcements issued by the company in 2015 and 2016.
'The company is pleased to note that those responsible have been held accountable and that the FCA's investigation and prosecutions have now reached their conclusion,' Redcentric said.
'The company gave its full support and cooperation to the FCA throughout its investigation and prosecution of the individuals.'
'The company also reached a settlement with the FCA in 2020 and compensated affected shareholders through a restitution scheme amounting to approximately £9 million.'
'The company has made wholesale changes to its board of directors and management team since 2016 and they have worked to transform the company, including overhauling the company's accounting structures, controls and governance processes and optimising its products, platforms and networks.'
'With a modern, resilient and growing business, the company looks forward to continuing the positive progress it has made into 2022 and beyond.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
