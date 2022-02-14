StockMarketWire.com - Aura Energy said it was included in The Global X Uranium ETF, a uranium and nuclear industry index with US$1.16 billion of assets under management.
'We expect that the inclusion will raise awareness for the Company in the global investment community,' the company said.
'Aura continues to build a presence as a developer in the uranium sector and we expect that this inclusion will lead to introductions to new investors and possible partners for the company and our projects." management.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
