StockMarketWire.com - Aura Energy said it was included in The Global X Uranium ETF, a uranium and nuclear industry index with US$1.16 billion of assets under management.

'We expect that the inclusion will raise awareness for the Company in the global investment community,' the company said.

'Aura continues to build a presence as a developer in the uranium sector and we expect that this inclusion will lead to introductions to new investors and possible partners for the company and our projects." management.


