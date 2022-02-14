StockMarketWire.com - Fuel-cell developer Proton Motor Power Systems said it had grown its revenue in 2021 and made a promising start to 2022.
Unaudited revenue for the year through December increased to €3.2 million, up from €2.1 million year-on-year, the company said in a trading update.
'The positive trend seen in 2021 has continued into a promising start to 2022,' Proton Motor Power said.
Since 1 January, it had already booked orders worth €1.3 million from five customers, comprised of repeat orders from two existing customers and three new customer orders.
Orders were for the stationary and mobility segments, including large trucks.
'Demand for larger graphite high power industrial generators is rapidly increasing to reduce the effects of global warming,' chief executive Faiz Nahab said.
'We are developing hydrogen fuel cell generators specifically for use in power grid peak shaving applications in industrial zones and fuelling stations on motorways to charge up electrical vehicles without loading the national power grid.'
'As Covid-19 pandemic clouds begins to clear, 2022 is beginning to show more promise for the fuel cell industry and we look forward with confidence to a successful 2022.'
