StockMarketWire.com - Life sciences company ValiRx said it had entered into an evaluation agreement with the University of Barcelona in Spain to investigate a drug candidate for use in oncology.
Under the agreement, the company would carry out a defined series of preclinical tests on a lead series of peptidomimetic drug candidate molecules over the next 12 months.
The tests would validate the technology and determine suitability for commercialisation.
ValiRx said the preclinical evaluation would cost the company up to £100,000.
At the conclusion of the evaluation period in February, it had an option to license the technology on pre-agreed terms.
