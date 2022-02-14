StockMarketWire.com - Medical imaging advanced analytics company Ixico said it had launched an artificial intelligence platform for brain segmentation based on convolutional neural networks.

IXIQ.Ai provided IXICO's development engineers with an agile infrastructure to enable efficient and rapid deployment of analysis solutions, or plugins, for specific therapeutic indications or brain regions.

The platform -- developed and validated in collaboration with IXICO's academic and pharma partners -- would be applied to clinical trials from March 2022.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com