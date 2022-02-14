StockMarketWire.com - Medical imaging advanced analytics company Ixico said it had launched an artificial intelligence platform for brain segmentation based on convolutional neural networks.
IXIQ.Ai provided IXICO's development engineers with an agile infrastructure to enable efficient and rapid deployment of analysis solutions, or plugins, for specific therapeutic indications or brain regions.
The platform -- developed and validated in collaboration with IXICO's academic and pharma partners -- would be applied to clinical trials from March 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.