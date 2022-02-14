StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Shanta Gold said construction of its Singida project in Tanzania was 45% complete.
Singida was progressing on schedule and in line with capital spending expectations, chief executive Eric Zurrin said.
'Several major project milestones have now been completed on site with construction now 45% complete and a clear path to realising first production within the next 12 months,' he added.
'The project also has considerable upside potential given its location within a greenstone deposit, meaning it is well suited to further exploration growth.'
'Future drilling will target areas within the mining licenses with the aim of extending the reserves at Singida.'
