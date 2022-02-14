StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostics developer Cizzle Biotechnology said it had agreed to increase its stake by 5% in the AZD 1656, a drug being developed by Conduit Pharmaceuticals and St George Street Capital to treat inflammatory pulmonary and cardiovascular disease.
Under the agreement, the company paid £1.88 million to acquire the 5% stake, which would be settled in Cizzle shares at a price of 4.0p per share, a 56.9% premium to the closing mid-market price on 11 February 2022.
The agreement supported the company's ambitions to expand its target customer base into the pharmaceutical industry and was in line with its strategy of building a portfolio of early cancer detection tests, companion diagnostics and royalty bearing stakes in significant drug assets
On 20 September 2021, the company announced it had acquired a stake in SGSC's AZD 1656 asset, providing the opportunity for the company to receive royalty payments of up to £5 million. Shortly after, St George Street Capital contracted the company to develop an associated companion diagnostic test for which the company would receive fees of up to £1 million.
