StockMarketWire.com - Music rights investor One Media iP said it had appointed Nick Stewart as chief executive of its TCAT subsidiary.
Stewart had in 2007 established Nick Stewart & Associates, a consultancy which incorporated marketing, catalogue exploitation and management, with clients including The Eagles, U2 and Neil Diamond.
One Media iP said he would use his experience to build the profile of TCAT and its AI software, which monitors millions of music tracks across the world, saving rights holders unpaid or fraudulently claimed royalties.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
