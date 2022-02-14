StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Mosman Oil & Gas said authorities in Australia's Northern Territory had approved its application for a suspension and extension to a work programme for assets there.
Mosman said the move provided additional time to complete the year-three work program for permit EP145.
'This means that the work allocated to be completed in permit year-three has now been extended an additional 12 months until 21 August 2023,' it said.
Subsequent permit years' work requirements had also been extended by one year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
