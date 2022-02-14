StockMarketWire.com - Energy development company Kibo Energy said it had entered into a 10-year take-or-pay conditional power purchase agreement to generate baseload electricity from a 2.7 MW plastic-to-syngas power plant.
The plant would be constructed, commissioned and operated for an industrial business park developer in Gauteng, South Africa.
This was the first project under the Sustineri Energy - a joint venture in which Kibo Energy held 65% and the balance held by Industrial Green Energy Solutions.
The company estimates an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, of about ZAR 388 million over the life of project, for an installed capacity of 2.7 MW, of which an amount of about ZAR 252 million was attributable to the company.
The internal rate of return - based on on the initial installed capacity of 2.7 MW - was expected to between 11% to 14% per annum.
The construction phase was scheduled to commence during Q4 2022 with project commissioning 11 to 14 months thereafter.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
