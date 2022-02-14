StockMarketWire.com - Property investor Wynnstay said it had exchanged contracts for the sale of St James House, Surbiton in southwest London to Arvan for £2.65 million.
Completion of the deal was expected to take place by the end of February.
The property was a three-storey building, with a self-contained retail unit at ground floor level, two upper floors of offices and undercroft car parking.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
