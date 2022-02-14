StockMarketWire.com - Live Company Group confirmed that a second day for the KPop.Flex festival would take place in Frankfurt on 14 May 2022 amid unprecedented demand.

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow 15th February 2022.

Artists for day two included IVE and ONEUS. IVE is a six member girl band formed in 2021 who released their debut album 'Eleven' in December.

ONEUS is a six member boy band that formed in 2019 and who have released one album and four mini albums and singles in Korean and Japanese.

'Both bands have significant social media followings and fan bases. Further artists for day 2 will be announced in due course,' the company said.


