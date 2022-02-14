StockMarketWire.com - Materials and textile company HeiQ said Hugo Boss had invested $5 million in its subsidiary HeiQ AeoniQ to support the latter's commercialisation of cellulose yarn aimed at decarbonizing the fashion industry.
HeiQ AeoniQ LLC would use the proceeds towards funding the pilot commercialization plant, scheduled for Q2 2022.
As well as the initial investment, Hugo Boss had agreed to make additional deferred payments of up to US$4 million, subject to the completion of specific project milestones.
The agreement also included a call option, enabling Hugo Boss to acquire an additional holding in HeiQ AeoniQ at the same $200 million implied valuation as the initial equity investment.
HeiQ also said it had signed an agreement with The LYCRA Company, to become the exclusive distributor for HeiQ AeoniQ yarns.
'The LYCRA Company will pay an undisclosed but substantial technology fee and deploy industry expertise and sales resources to accelerate commericalization, subject to the completion of specific project milestones,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
