StockMarketWire.com - Kodal Minerals reported wide intersections of gold mineralisation at the Fatou gold project in Mali, but said several drill holes from the initial drilling programme failed to reach target depth due to issues with the artisanal workings and drilling problems.
Final assay results of drilling returned multiple zones of gold mineralisation with broad intersections and grade up to 7.09 grammes per tonne of gold.
Five of the eleven completed were unable to reach planned depth due to the presence of 'artisanal workings and poor ground conditions,' the company said.
'The next phase of work will be to complete a detailed LIDAR survey to assist in the finalisation of the processing plant and infrastructure planning.'`
