CA
16/02/2022 13:30 CPI
17/02/2022 13:30 retail sales
17/02/2022 13:30 international transactions in securities
17/02/2022 13:30 employment Insurance
18/02/2022 13:30 retail trade
18/02/2022 13:30 new housing price index
CH
17/02/2022 07:00 trade balance
17/02/2022 07:30 industrial production
18/02/2022 07:30 industrial production
CN
16/02/2022 03:00 PPI
16/02/2022 03:00 CPI
21/02/2022 03:00 house price index
DE
21/02/2022 07:00 PPI
21/02/2022 08:30 flash PMI
ES
17/02/2022 08:00 trade balance
EU
16/02/2022 10:00 industrial production
17/02/2022 07:00 new passenger car registrations
17/02/2022 09:00 euro area balance of payments
17/02/2022 10:00 construction output
17/02/2022 15:00 consumer confidence
18/02/2022 09:00 balance of payments
18/02/2022 10:00 construction output
18/02/2022 15:00 FCCI flash consumer confidence indicator
21/02/2022 09:00 flash PMI
FR
17/02/2022 06:30 ILO unemployment
17/02/2022 07:45 CPI
18/02/2022 06:30 ILO unemployment
18/02/2022 07:45 CPI
21/02/2022 08:15 flash PMI
21/02/2022 11:00 OECD quarterly national accounts
IE
17/02/2022 11:00 CPI
17/02/2022 11:00 labour force survey
IT
17/02/2022 09:00 foreign trade EU
18/02/2022 10:00 balance of payments
JP
16/02/2022 15:00 monthly economic report
16/02/2022 23:30 CPI
16/02/2022 23:50 orders received for machinery
16/02/2022 23:50 provisional trade statistics for the month
17/02/2022 23:30 CPI
21/02/2022 00:30 flash manufacturing PMI
UK
16/02/2022 07:00 PPI
16/02/2022 07:00 CPI
16/02/2022 09:30 ONS house price index
17/02/2022 07:00 retail sales
18/02/2022 07:00 retail sales
21/02/2022 00:01 Rightmove house price index
21/02/2022 09:30 CIPS / Markit flash manufacturing and services PMI
US
16/02/2022 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications
16/02/2022 13:30 retail sales
16/02/2022 13:30 import & export price indexes
16/02/2022 14:15 industrial production
16/02/2022 15:00 NAHB housing market iIndex
16/02/2022 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
16/02/2022 19:00 Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes
17/02/2022 13:30 housing starts and building permits
17/02/2022 13:30 weekly export sales report
17/02/2022 13:30 Philadelphia Fed business outlook survey
17/02/2022 13:30 unemployment insurance weekly claims
17/02/2022 15:00 existing home sales
17/02/2022 15:00 leading indicators
17/02/2022 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
18/02/2022 15:00 leading indicators
18/02/2022 15:00 existing home sales
