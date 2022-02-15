Interim Result
16/02/2022 Pan African Resources PLC (PAF)
17/02/2022 South32 Limited (S32)
21/02/2022 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH)
21/02/2022 Finsbury Food Group PLC (FIF)
21/02/2022 Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP)
22/02/2022 Transense Technologies PLC (TRT)
22/02/2022 Springfield Properties PLC (SPR)
22/02/2022 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
22/02/2022 Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF)
22/02/2022 (OCTP)
22/02/2022 Blancco Technology Group PLC (BLTG)
22/02/2022 Benchmark Holdings PLC (BMK)
23/02/2022 Cap-Xx Limited (CPX)
23/02/2022 Seraphim Space Investment Trust PLC (SSIT)
Final Result
16/02/2022 Indivior PLC (INDV)
16/02/2022 Coca-cola European Partners Plc (CCEP)
16/02/2022 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)
17/02/2022 Yamana Gold Inc. Com Shs Npv Cdi (AUY)
18/02/2022 Segro PLC (SGRO)
18/02/2022 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)
18/02/2022 (PODP)
21/02/2022 Bank Of Cyprus Holdings (BOCH)
22/02/2022 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
22/02/2022 Synectics PLC (SNX)
22/02/2022 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
22/02/2022 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
22/02/2022 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)
23/02/2022 Unite Group PLC (UTG)
23/02/2022 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)
23/02/2022 Barclays PLC (BARC)
23/02/2022 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)
23/02/2022 Metro Bank PLC (MTRO)
23/02/2022 Photo-Me International PLC (PHTM)
23/02/2022 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
AGM / EGM
17/02/2022 Oilex LD (OEX)
17/02/2022 Chrysalis Investments Limited (CHRY)
17/02/2022 Highway Capital PLC (HWC)
17/02/2022 Watkin Jones PLC (WJG)
18/02/2022 Helical PLC (HLCL)
18/02/2022 Simigon Ltd. (SIM)
21/02/2022 St Ives PLC (SIV)
22/02/2022 Aberdeen Diversified Income And Growth Trust PLC (ADIG)
22/02/2022 Montanaro European Smaller C. Tst PLC (MTE)
23/02/2022 Titon Holdings PLC (TON)
23/02/2022 Tharisa Plc (THS)
23/02/2022 Mobeus Income & Growth VCT PLC (MIX)
23/02/2022 Blencowe Resources Plc Ord 0.5p (BRES)
23/02/2022 Income & Growth Vct Plc (the) (IGV)
23/02/2022 Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT PLC (MIG)
23/02/2022 Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT PLC (MIG4)
23/02/2022 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
Trading Statement
16/02/2022 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)
17/02/2022 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
21/02/2022 Tristel PLC (TSTL)
23/02/2022 Ted Baker PLC (TED)
Ex-Dividend
17/02/2022 Nextenergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF)
17/02/2022 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)
17/02/2022 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)
17/02/2022 Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT)
17/02/2022 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)
17/02/2022 Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC (THRG)
17/02/2022 S & U PLC (SUS)
17/02/2022 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG)
17/02/2022 Beazley PLC (BEZ)
17/02/2022 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)
17/02/2022 Civitas Social Housing PLC (CSH)
17/02/2022 Cc Japan Income & Growth Trust PLC (CCJI)
17/02/2022 BP PLC (BP.)
17/02/2022 Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL)
17/02/2022 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)
17/02/2022 Knights Group Holdings PLC (KGH)
17/02/2022 Jersey Electricity PLC (JEL)
18/02/2022 Victrex PLC (VCT)
18/02/2022 Murray International Trust PLC (MYI)
18/02/2022 Jpmorgan Asia Growth & Income PLC (JAGI)
