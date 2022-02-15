StockMarketWire.com - Online contracts-for-difference broker Plus500 booked a 26% drop in annual profit after calmer market conditions prompted a reduction in trading activity.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December fell to $386.4 million, down from $523.3 million year-on-year.
Revenue slumped 18% to $718.7 million and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell by a quarter to $387.1 million.
The company's performance picked up in the fourth quarter, however, with revenue up 75% year-on-year.
Plus500 declared a final dividend of $0.3777 per share.
'Plus500 delivered another excellent operational and financial performance in 2021 and we made significant progress with our strategic roadmap to develop our position as a leading global multi-asset fintech group,' chief executive David Zruia said.
'With the group having further strengthened its strategic position during 2021, and with a positive start to the new financial year, the board continues to expect that Plus500 will deliver sustainable growth over the medium to long term.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
