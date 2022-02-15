StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Smithson Investment Trust said chairman Mark Pacitti would retire at the end of February.
He would be replaced by current non-executive director Dyer Bartlett.
The company also announced the appointment of Jeremy Attard-Manche as a non-executive director.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
