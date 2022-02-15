StockMarketWire.com - Aviation services group John Menzies insisted that a takeover approach by NAS undervalued the company, as it attempts to justify its rejection of the bid.
NAS, a subsidiary of Kuwait's Agility Public Warehousing, approached the company this month with a bid of 510p per share.
On Monday, John Menzie said that when adjusted for permanent cost savings of £25 million that it had already delivered, the bid implied an enterprise value to earnings multiple of 6.4 times.
John Menzies said that multiple was significantly lower than achieved in comparable transactions over the last decade in its sector for other assets of its size and standing.
In addition, it said the proposed offer failed to take into account the full impact of management actions not yet reflected in Menzies' valuation and the return of demand to pre-pandemic levels.
'The board believes the strong portfolio mix, positioning of Menzies and the ongoing execution of Menzies' strategy will create significant value for shareholders in the near and medium term,' the company said.
'The board will consider the best interests of Menzies' shareholders and all actions to maximise shareholder value.'
'There can be no certainty that any firm offer for Menzies will be made nor as to the terms on which any firm offer may be made.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
