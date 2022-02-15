StockMarketWire.com - Challenger bank Metro Bank said chief financial officer David Arden had stood down from the board with immediate effect and leave the business at the start of April.
Deputy CFO Marc Jenkins would assume responsibility for the finance function while the bank recruits for an interim CFO.
Metro Bank said its preliminary financial results would be announced on 23 February as planned and were expected to be in line with management expectations.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
