StockMarketWire.com - The UK unemployment rate remained steady at 4.1% in the three months between October and December, according to the office for National Statistics, in line with expectations.

The claimant count fell by 31,900, missing expectations of a drop of 36,200.

Average weekly earnings rose 4.3%, above expectations for a 3.8% increase.



