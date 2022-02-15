StockMarketWire.com - The UK unemployment rate remained steady at 4.1% in the three months between October and December, according to the office for National Statistics, in line with expectations.
The claimant count fell by 31,900, missing expectations of a drop of 36,200.
Average weekly earnings rose 4.3%, above expectations for a 3.8% increase.
