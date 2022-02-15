StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca reported positive results from late-stage clinical trail showing that a combination of lynparza and abiraterone had reduced risk of prostate cancer disease progression by 34% versus standard-of-care.
The combination therapy was 'well tolerated and allowed patients to maintain their quality of life vs. patients treated with abiraterone alone,' the company said.
The median radiographic progression-free survival was 24.8 months for Lynparza plus abiraterone versus 16.6 for abiraterone alone.
'These results will be presented on 17 February at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Genitourinary Cancers Symposium,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
