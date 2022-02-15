StockMarketWire.com - Ire ore producer Ferrexpo announced the permanent appointment of Jim North as chief executive officer.

North, who had held the position as acting CEO from May 2020, had been been the group's chief operating officer since 2014.

Prior to joining Ferrexpo, North held a variety of senior operational management roles in multiple commodities with Rio Tinto and BHP.


