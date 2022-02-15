StockMarketWire.com - Specialist lender PCF warned that it expected to post a full-year loss after its loan book shrank owing to a lull in demand during the pandemic.
The company also said it expected to release its results for the year through September 2021 during the last week of May, meaning its shares would be suspending from the 31 March filing deadline.
New business origination during the 2021 financial year slumped 43% to £155 million.
PCF said origination was lower as it managed new business volumes in a conservative and prudent manner.
Pressure was felt particularly in the business finance division and Azule, which continued to see demand significantly impacted by the pandemic.
'As a result, the group's gross loan book reduced from £446 million as at 31 March 2021 to approximately £379 million as at 30 September 2021,' PCF said.
'In the interim financial statements ... PCF indicated that as a result of its ongoing remediation and enhancement activities profitability would be negatively impacted in the near-term.'
'Consequentially, the group expects it will generate a loss before tax for the 2021 full financial year.'
'Notably this includes the elevated expenses arising from the investigative and remediation activities previously announced.'
'The group has started its drive back to normalised origination levels to mitigate this reduction in receivables and start to rebuild the overall size of its loan book.'
Loan origination for the first quarter of the current 2022 financial year was £19 million, though still down from £49 million year-on-year.
'In the second quarter to 31 March 2022, the group is experiencing strong approval levels and expects to double the first quarter origination level,' PCF said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.