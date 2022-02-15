StockMarketWire.com - Defence company Babcock said it had agreed to acquire the remaining 50% stake in its Australian naval ship management joint venture from its JV partner in Australia, for AUD60 million, or about £32 million.
The acquisition, subject to customary approvals, was expected to 'allow Babcock Australasia, one of the group's focus countries, to further strengthen the breadth of its support to the Australian Defence Force's maritime capability and to provide additional capability for Australia's current and future maritime programmes,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
