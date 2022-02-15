StockMarketWire.com - Smart buildings software group SmartSpace Software said its annual earnings would be 'slightly' ahead of market expectations.
Revenue for the year through January had risen 15% year-on-year to £5.3 million, the company said in a trading update.
Adjusted earnings were expected to be not more than £2.5 million, up from £2.1 million.
SmartSpace said it had seen continued strong momentum of annual recurring revenue, which jumped 64% to £4.9 million.
It had cash of £2.76 million as at 31 January, ahead of market expectations.
'We are excited by the opportunities that lie ahead and are focused on delivering significant growth across the group,' chief executive Frank Beechinor said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
