StockMarketWire.com - Event, intelligence and research company Informa said it had commenced its share buyback programme, buying an initial £100m of its shares.
The company purchased 1,140,711 shares through Merrill Lynch International at an average price of 607.1922 pence per share.
The highest and lowest purchase price paid per share were 613.00p and 592.20p respectively, the company said.
The share buybacks were part of plan to return a proportion of divestment proceeds to shareholders after the company agreed to sell its pharma intelligence business for £1.9 billion on 10 February 2022.
The plan also formed part of company's four-year programme to create a more focused, higher growth business.
'This will see the group accelerate investment in its two businesses with scale leadership positions, B2B markets and academic markets, and divest of its Informa intelligence portfolio of businesses,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
