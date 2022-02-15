StockMarketWire.com - Australia-focused online retailer MySale said its first-half underlying earnings fell after its sales slipped 6%.
Underlying earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation for the six months through December more than halved to A$1.0 million, down from A$2.5 million, as revenue dropped to A$59.7 million.
On a brighter note, gross profit increased modestly to A$24.9 million, up from A$24.1 million year-on-year, as gross margins improved to 41.8%, up 370 basis points.
Supply chain volatility in the second quarter impacted on broader profitability, the company said.
'While the board continues to monitor the company's position, it is considering a number of strategic financing options available to manage its working capital, including reducing the A$6.1 million inventory balance of which over 65% is fully paid,' MySale said.
'In light of recent trends in trading, the board is taking a cautious approach to its full year outlook and will provide further detail in due course.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
