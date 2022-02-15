StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Serabi Gold reported positive airborne survey results over its Sao Domingos Property, in the Tapajos region of Para State, northern Brazil.
Serabi completed an additional 1,929 line kilometres of airborne magnetic surveying over the property, to the west of the Sao Chico operation.
It said the results showed the Mata Cobra magnetic trend extended into the Sao Domingos property and extended the strike length of the Mata Cobra corridor from 25 kilometres to over 40 kilometres.
'The much anticipated results of the survey have not disappointed,' chief executive Mike Hodgson said.
'We acquired the Sao Domingos tenement in late 2019.'
'With prolific past and present artisanal gold production, multiple gold occurrences but little systematic exploration, the potential to make discoveries was clear.'
'With a significant number of potential targets for consideration prior to the survey, the results of this survey now provide real focus.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.