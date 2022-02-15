StockMarketWire.com - Mining giant Glencore unveiled a $4 billion share buyback programme after reporting a jump in profitability, led by rising commodity prices and 'robust' performance in its marketing business.
For the year ended 31 December, the company reported preliminary results showing adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, had increased by 84% to $21.3 billion year-on-year as revenue grew 43% to £203.75 billion.
Industrial assets reported a 118% rise in adjusted EBITDA to $17.1 billion, underpinned by 'significantly higher commodity prices with many reaching record or multi-year highs, amid widespread supply/demand deficits,' the company said.
Marketing revenues were up 46% to $182 billion.
'The significant improvement in the group's financial results has driven Net debt down to $6.0 billion, allowing for today's announcement of $4.0 billion of shareholder returns,' the company said.
The share buyback programme comprised of a recommended $3.4 billion ($0.26 per share) base distribution (in respect of 2021 cash flows), alongside a $550 million share new buyback programme.
'Looking forward, we remain focused on our strategy to enable and deliver decarbonisation and meet the increasing demand for everyday metals, while responsibly meeting the energy needs of today,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.