StockMarketWire.com - Base metal explorer Castillo Copper reported preliminary results from drillhole data pointing to cobalt mineralisation within four zones, mostly down to 70 meters at its BHA project East Zone in New South Wales, Australia.
With over 70% of 6,182 drill-holes now coded, the company said it would shortly commence modelling a JORC 2012 compliant inferred mineral resource estimate focused on cobalt with potential for base and precious metal credits.
'The board believes utilising legacy assayed drill-hole data to potentially model a JORC 2012 compliant MRE delivers Castillo a significant comparative advantage over peers in the Broken Hill region,' the the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
