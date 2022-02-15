StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks opened higher on Tuesday, partially recovering some of Monday's steep losses, after mining and commodities giant Glencore unveiled a bumper profit and share buyback.
At 0814, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 39.81 points, or 0.5%, at 7,571.40.
The local unemployment rate remained steady at 4.1%, as expected, though a higher-than-expected 4.3% rise in wages was doing little to calm inflation fears.
Glencore rallied 3.9% to 438.65p, having announced a monster $4 billion share buyback after it swung to a $4.97 billion annual net profit on the back of higher metal and coal prices.
Glencore's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the year through December jumped 84% year-on-year to $21.3 billion as revenue surged 43%.
Pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca gained 2.5% to £85.93 after it revealed positive trial results for a prostate cancer treatment.
The late-stage clinical trail showed that a combination of lynparza and abiraterone reduced the risk of prostate cancer disease progression by 34% versus standard-of-care.
Online contracts-for-difference broker Plus500 fell 0.3% to £15.175 as it booked a 26% drop in annual pre-tax profit after calmer market conditions prompted a reduction in trading activity.
Plus500's performance picked up in the fourth quarter, though, with revenue up 75% year-on-year. It declared a final dividend of $0.3777 per share.
Aviation services group John Menzies firmed 0.6% to 467.94p after it insisted that a takeover approach by NAS undervalued the company, as it attempts to justify its rejection of the bid.
John Menzies said that when adjusted for permanent cost savings of £25 million that it had already delivered, the bid was low compared to other deals struck in the sector.
Challenger lender Metro Bank shed 1.3% to 98.2p following news that chief financial officer David Arden had stood down from the board with immediate effect and would leave the business at the start of April.
Deputy CFO Marc Jenkins would assume responsibility for the finance function while the Metro Bank recruits for an interim CFO.
Specialist lender PCF slumped 14% to 9p, having warned that it expected to post a full-year loss after its loan book shrank owing to a lull in demand during the pandemic.
The company also said it expected to release its results for the year through September 2021 during the last week of May, meaning its shares would be suspending from the 31 March filing deadline.
Smart buildings software group SmartSpace Software jumped 12% to 74p on guiding for annual earnings 'slightly' ahead of market expectations.
Revenue for the year through January had risen 15% year-on-year to £5.3 million. Adjusted earnings were expected to be not more than £2.5 million, up from £2.1 million. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.