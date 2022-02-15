StockMarketWire.com - LoopUp reported that revenue would be held back amid a lag from bookings to revenue in its cloud telephony business and ongoing pressure in its remote meetings business.
'Due to the longer lag from bookings to revenue in cloud telephony, combined with continued expected pressure on its remote meetings business, the group expects FY2022 revenue to be in the £15-16 million range,' the company said.
In Q3 2020, the group announced the launch of its Cloud Telephony solution, integrated into Microsoft Teams.
'The Group is managing its operations carefully during this strategic transition to preserve cash and maintain EBITDA profitability in FY2022, at a higher expected margin than FY2021,' the company said.
The update arrived alongside a trading update showing revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, for year ended 31 December 2021 to be broadly in line with market expectations with outturns at approximately £19.5 million and £0.9million respectively, compared with £15.3 million and £50.2 million.
The group ended the year with gross cash of £5.5 million, down from £12.1 million last year, and net debt of £2.5 million, down from £0.7 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.