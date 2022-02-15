StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Power Metal Resources said authorities in Australia's Northern Territory intended to grant exploration licences for the Selta project, prospective for rare earths and uranium.
First Development Resources had commenced an in-depth review of all available geological, geophysical and geochemical data associated with Selta and adjacent ground.
'The profile of rare earth element and uranium exploration has increased significantly of late as the demand for critical minerals to support technological advancements in electric vehicle and alternative energy sources continues to grow,' chief executive Paul Johnson said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
