StockMarketWire.com - Data solutions provider D4t4 Solutions said it had expanded its partnership with Quantexa, a fraud data and analytics solution provider.
The expansion would 'create a new joint capability that pairs Quantexa's contextual decision intelligence platform with biometric profiling via the celebrus fraud data platform to prevent fraud before it happens,' the company said.
'The expansion allows for a more integrated approach across the Quantexa portfolio of capabilities following input from customers to bring their data to life in a meaningful way in real-time,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.