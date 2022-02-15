StockMarketWire.com - Kazera Global said diamond production for the current production cycle from December 2021 through January 2022 swelled to over 1,000 carats, topping its previous record of 242 carats.
The company also said the Tantalite Valley mine was expected to become operational shortly, after which it would begin exporting commercial quantities of Tantalum to its offtake partner.
'With our diamond operation now contributing directly to the company's bottom line, Tantalum profits soon to be generated and HMS to come, we can look forward with ever more confidence to a secure economic future in 2022,' the company said.
'Adding our Lithium opportunity, which we expect to feature prominently as we progress through 2022 and additional Tantalum and HMS possibilities, it becomes ever more apparent that we are sitting on very valuable resources.'
