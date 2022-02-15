StockMarketWire.com - Immunodiagnostics group Oncimmune said it had signed a further commercial contract under its existing master services agreement with a 'top-five global pharmaceutical company'.
The pact involved profiling over 350 chronic idiopathic urticaria1 patients for biomarkers to characterise disease and stratify patients for therapy.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.