Financial services firm Frenkel Topping reported a rise in annual assets under management, driven by new business wins and a boost from acquisitions.

For the year ended 31 December 2021, assets Under Management grew by 16% to £1,174 million year-on-year, and assets on a DFM Mandate increased 28% to £676 million.

Trading for the full year would be in line with management expectations, with revenues expected to rise to £18 million from £10 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, rising to £4.5 million from £2.5 million.

'Trading in 2022 has started positively benefitting from the continued momentum built in 2021 and the group has had a strong start to the year with a solid pipeline of new business opportunities,' the company said.




