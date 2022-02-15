StockMarketWire.com - Financial services firm Frenkel Topping reported a rise in annual assets under management, driven by new business wins and a boost from acquisitions.
For the year ended 31 December 2021, assets Under Management grew by 16% to £1,174 million year-on-year, and assets on a DFM Mandate increased 28% to £676 million.
Trading for the full year would be in line with management expectations, with revenues expected to rise to £18 million from £10 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, rising to £4.5 million from £2.5 million.
'Trading in 2022 has started positively benefitting from the continued momentum built in 2021 and the group has had a strong start to the year with a solid pipeline of new business opportunities,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.