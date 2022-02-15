StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Pantheon Resources said a well in Alaska had reached its total depth and a flow test was being prepared.
The Theta West 1 well had reached total depth at 8,450 feet having drilled through both the Upper Basin Floor Fan and Lower Basin Floor Fan target horizons.
The well had encountered about 1,160 gross feet of hydrocarbon-bearing reservoir across both horizons combined.
'Data received so far indicates the reservoir quality is superior to Talitha A, with high quality light oil encountered across the entire section,' Pantheon said.
'The company is now preparing to set casing prior to flow testing within both horizons over the coming weeks.;
