StockMarketWire.com - Mining company BHP hiked its interim dividend payment to a record after reporting a 50% jump in profit, led by soaring commodity prices.
For the half year ended 31 December, underlying profit attributable from continuing operations rose to $9.72 billion from $6.20 billion year-on-year.
The company declared a record interim dividend of $1.50 per share or $7.6 billion, equivalent to a 78% payout ratio.
Profit from operations increased as a result of 'higher sales prices across our major commodities, near record production at WAIO and higher concentrate sales at Spence, and favourable exchange rate movements,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.