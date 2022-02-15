StockMarketWire.com - Mining company BHP hiked its interim dividend payment to a record after reporting a 50% jump in profit, led by soaring commodity prices.

For the half year ended 31 December, underlying profit attributable from continuing operations rose to $9.72 billion from $6.20 billion year-on-year.

The company declared a record interim dividend of $1.50 per share or $7.6 billion, equivalent to a 78% payout ratio.

Profit from operations increased as a result of 'higher sales prices across our major commodities, near record production at WAIO and higher concentrate sales at Spence, and favourable exchange rate movements,' the company said.


