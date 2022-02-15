StockMarketWire.com - Student accommodation owner and operator Empiric Student Property said it had acquired the freehold of a new studio asset in Bristol city centre from McLaren Property for £19.0 million.
The property, which was completed in September 2021, had 100% of the beds let for the current academic year.
The purchase price of the asset reflected a net initial yield of 4.75% on acquisition with 'significant' reversionary potential for the forthcoming academic year, through identified opportunities to capture market rents as well as letting the commercial unit, the company said.
'Currently, Empiric has two operational assets in Bristol (159 beds), with a third in development (153 beds) that is due to be completed in time for the academic year 2022/23,' it added.
'With this acquisition, we will have a total of 404 beds in the city for the academic year 2022/23.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
