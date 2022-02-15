StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure services provider Nexus Infrastructure said it was trading in line with expectations even as it contents with inflationary pressures.

'The continued rapid growth of eSmart Networks has accelerated our recruitment and investment plans, which will result in profits weighted to the second half of the year,' chairman Richard Kilner said in AGM speech notes.

'Whilst inflationary challenges remain, the trading outcome for the year continues to be in line with the board's expectations.'

Kilner said the fundamental growth drivers for the business remained positive, underpinned by macro trends and government support for utilities, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and housing.

' Although inflationary pressures persist with recent increases in labour, material and energy costs substantially above trend, we are managing them across our supply chain and customer base,' he said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com